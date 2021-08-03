Mid Penn Bancorp, (MPB) falls 0.15% to Close at $26.01 on August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MPB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: MPB) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.15% decrease. Mid Penn Bancorp, opened at $26.05 before trading between $26.35 and $25.80 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Mid Penn Bancorp,’s market cap fall to $296,672,531 on 49,055 shares -above their 30-day average of 37,285.

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. , headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of more than $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

