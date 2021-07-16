Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) gains 0.63% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MAA - Market Data & News Trade

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) shares gained 0.63%, or $1.15 per share, to close Thursday at $183.56. After opening the day at $182.19, shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, fluctuated between $183.89 and $181.53. 282,728 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 628,917. Thursday's activity brought Mid-America Apartment Communities,’s market cap to $21,015,194,071.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, is headquartered in Germantown, Tennessee..

About Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

MAA is a self-administered real estate investment trust and member of the S&P 500. MAA owns and manages apartment communities throughout the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. and is focused on delivering strong, full-cycle investment performance for shareholders.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

