Microstrategy (MSTR) falls 3.12% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSTR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Microstrategy Inc. - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock fell $11.4, accounting for a 3.12% decrease. Microstrategy opened at $390.00 before trading between $393.66 and $345.95 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Microstrategy’s market cap fall to $3,277,468,704 on 789,178 shares -above their 30-day average of 532,017.

Microstrategy employs around 2396 people with a head office in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About Microstrategy Inc. - Class A

MicroStrategy is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. MicroStrategy provides its enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications.

Visit Microstrategy Inc. - Class A's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Microstrategy Inc. - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Microstrategy Inc. - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022