Microsoft (MSFT) falls 1.72% for January 4

Today, Microsoft Corporation Inc’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock fell $5.74, accounting for a 1.72% decrease. Microsoft opened at $334.50 before trading between $335.20 and $326.12 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Microsoft’s market cap fall to $2,470,200,645,880 on 32,674,306 shares -above their 30-day average of 27,447,167.

Microsoft employs around 166475 people with a head office in Redmond, Washington.

About Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

