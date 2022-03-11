Micron (MU) Falls 3.38% on March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MU - Market Data & News Trade

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares have fallen 3.38%, or $2.56 per share, as on 12:09:39 est today. Opening the day at $76.70, 12,801,960 shares of Micron have exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $76.70 and $72.84.

So far this year the company is down 18.71%.

Micron is set to release earnings on 2022-03-29.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Micron visit the company profile.

About Micron Technology Inc.

It is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through its global brands - Micron® and Crucial® - its broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, its memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking.

To get more information on Micron Technology Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Micron Technology Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles