Micron (MU) falls 2.69% in Active Trading on January 25

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a Boise, Idaho, company, fell to close at $80.72 Tuesday after losing $2.23 (2.69%) on volume of 22,128,380 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $82.42 to a low of $79.65 while Micron’s market cap now stands at $90,388,408,319.

About Micron Technology Inc.

It is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions. Through its global brands - Micron® and Crucial® - its broad portfolio of high-performance memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, 3D XPoint™ memory, and NOR, is transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. Backed by more than 40 years of technology leadership, its memory and storage solutions enable disruptive trends, including artificial intelligence, 5G, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles, in key market segments like mobile, data center, client, consumer, industrial, graphics, automotive, and networking.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

