Microchip, (MCHP) falls 3.09% in Active Trading on January 25

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares fell 3.09%, or $2.31 per share, to close Tuesday at $72.54. After opening the day at $72.50, shares of Microchip, fluctuated between $74.44 and $71.73. 5,095,602 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 3,720,924. Tuesday's activity brought Microchip,’s market cap to $40,250,321,448.

Microchip, is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona..

About Microchip Technology, Inc.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

