MI Homes (MHO) Loses 1.11% on April 21

MI Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) shares have fallen 1.11%, or $0.5 per share, as on 12:08:04 est today. Opening the day at $45.61, 51,790 shares of MI Homes have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $45.98 and $44.39.

This year the company has a YTD change of 27.73%.

MI Homes anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About MI Homes Inc.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

