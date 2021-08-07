MI Homes (MHO) falls 1.51% to Close at $61.85 on August 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MHO - Market Data & News Trade

MI Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) shares fell 1.51%, or $0.95 per share, to close Friday at $61.85. After opening the day at $63.56, shares of MI Homes fluctuated between $63.92 and $61.44. 156,842 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 266,613. Friday's activity brought MI Homes’s market cap to $1,813,326,341.

MI Homes is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio..

About MI Homes Inc.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 127,650 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the trade names M/I Homes and Showcase Collection (exclusively by M/I Homes), and are also currently sold under the name Hans Hagen Homes in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota market. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

