MGP Ingredients, (MGPI) falls 1.68% in Active Trading on December 31

Today, MGP Ingredients, Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: MGPI) stock fell $1.45, accounting for a 1.68% decrease. MGP Ingredients, opened at $86.19 before trading between $87.48 and $83.53 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw MGP Ingredients,’s market cap fall to $1,866,745,517 on 198,231 shares -above their 30-day average of 151,647.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are expertly crafted through a combination of art and science and backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

