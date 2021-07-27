MFS Special Value (MFV) falls 0.46% on Moderate Volume July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MFS Special Value Trust Inc’s (NYSE: MFV) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.46% decrease. MFS Special Value opened at $6.56 before trading between $6.59 and $6.42 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw MFS Special Value’s market cap fall to $46,828,030 on 7,000 shares -below their 30-day average of 24,592.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS® Special Value Trust is a high-yield taxable closed-end fund. The fund seeks high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

