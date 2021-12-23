MFS High Yield Municipal (CMU) falls 1.32% for December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CMU - Market Data & News Trade

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE: CMU) shares fell 1.32%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $4.50. After opening the day at $4.54, shares of MFS High Yield Municipal fluctuated between $4.59 and $4.48. 87,702 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 43,178. Wednesday's activity brought MFS High Yield Municipal’s market cap to $127,463,913.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust is a high-yield national tax-exempt closed-end bond fund. The fund seeks high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

