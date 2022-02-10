MFS Charterome (MCR) falls 2.41% for February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCR - Market Data & News Trade

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE: MCR) shares fell 2.41%, or $0.1901 per share, to close Thursday at $7.69. After opening the day at $7.88, shares of MFS Charterome fluctuated between $7.92 and $7.69. 86,465 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 72,875. Thursday's activity brought MFS Charterome’s market cap to $341,448,912.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS® Charter Income Trust is a multi-sector closed-end bond fund that has the objective of seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

