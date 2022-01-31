Mexco Energy (MXC) gains 3.67% for January 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MXC - Market Data & News

Today, Mexco Energy Corp Inc’s (NYSE: MXC) stock gained $0.37, accounting for a 3.67% increase. Mexco Energy opened at $10.14 before trading between $10.49 and $10.05 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Mexco Energy’s market cap rise to $22,171,410 on 13,523 shares -below their 30-day average of 30,968.

About Mexco Energy Corp

Astro sees the new, modular ALTA design, in combination with the series of 'custom-use specific pods', helping private business, government and medical agencies, as well as personal use (initially on private property) put into place much sooner than that of the higher risk, commuting segment, due to the lengthy and complicated certification and flight path development processes in major cities.

Visit Mexco Energy Corp's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Mexco Energy Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mexco Energy Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System