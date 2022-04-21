Mettler-Toledo, (MTD) Loses 1.18% on April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTD - Market Data & News Trade

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE: MTD) shares lost 1.18%, or $16.105 per share, as on 12:09:26 est today. Since opening at $1370.59, 24,640 shares of Mettler-Toledo, have been traded today and the stock has moved between $1371.07 and $1343.37.

Already this year the company has a YTD change of 19.72%.

Mettler-Toledo, anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

