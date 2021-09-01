Mettler-Toledo, (MTD) falls 2.26% for August 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTD - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: MTD) stock fell $35.9, accounting for a 2.26% decrease. Mettler-Toledo, opened at $1593.98 before trading between $1599.00 and $1543.15 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Mettler-Toledo,’s market cap fall to $35,896,676,387 on 158,423 shares -above their 30-day average of 85,768.

About Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

Visit Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

European Union Recommends Banning Non-Essential Travel From US US Completes Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Ending Longest War Robinhood Plunges 7% as PayPal Explores Online Brokerage and SEC Examines Payment for Order Flow California Wildfire Forces Complete Evacuation of South Lake Tahoe