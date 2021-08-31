Metromile (MILE) falls 1.50% to Close at $3.94 on August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MILE - Market Data & News Trade

Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE) shares fell 1.50%, or $0.06 per share, to close Monday at $3.94. After opening the day at $4.14, shares of Metromile fluctuated between $4.21 and $3.88. 3,559,158 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,535,904. Monday's activity brought Metromile’s market cap to $499,304,908.

About Metromile Inc

Metromile is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile, instead of the industry standard approximations and estimates that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile's digitally native offering is built around the modern driver's needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer. In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

