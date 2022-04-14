Metromile (MILE) Drops 3.25% on April 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MILE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE) moved 3.25% Thursday.

As of 12:06:13 est, Metromile sits at $1.20 and dropped $0.04 per share.

Metromile has moved 43.56% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 43.84% based on the prior day’s close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Metromile Inc

Metromile is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile, instead of the industry standard approximations and estimates that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile's digitally native offering is built around the modern driver's needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer. In addition, through Metromile Enterprise, it licenses its technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

