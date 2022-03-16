Metlife (MET) Rises 3.31% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MET - Market Data & News Trade

Today Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) is trading 3.31% higher.

The latest price, as of 12:04:53 est, was $67.57. Metlife has risen $2.16 in trading today.

2,637,562 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Metlife has moved YTD 5.26%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Metlife Inc

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

