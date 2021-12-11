Metlife (MET) falls 0.41% to Close at $60.63 on December 10

Financial Markets by TradingView

Today, Metlife Inc Inc’s (NYSE: MET) stock fell $0.25, accounting for a 0.41% decrease. Metlife opened at $61.30 before trading between $61.46 and $60.52 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Metlife’s market cap fall to $50,999,542,502 on 3,953,972 shares -below their 30-day average of 5,319,221.

Metlife employs around 49000 people with a head office in New York, New York.

About Metlife Inc

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

