Metlife (MET) falls 0.14% to Close at $62.49 on December 31

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) shares fell 0.14%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $62.49. After opening the day at $62.32, shares of Metlife fluctuated between $62.89 and $62.30. 2,172,730 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,235,488. Friday's activity brought Metlife’s market cap to $52,564,100,461.

Metlife is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 49000 people.

About Metlife Inc

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries and affiliates ('MetLife'), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

