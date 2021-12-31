Methode Electronics, (MEI) falls 2.62% to Close at $48.37 on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MEI - Market Data & News Trade

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shares fell 2.62%, or $1.3 per share, to close Thursday at $48.37. After opening the day at $49.76, shares of Methode Electronics, fluctuated between $49.92 and $48.31. 191,122 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 201,301. Thursday's activity brought Methode Electronics,’s market cap to $1,802,696,935.

Methode Electronics, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. The company designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, LED lighting, sensor, and radio remote control technologies. Its business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

