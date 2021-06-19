Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd (METX) gains 3.0930% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange METX - Market Data & News Trade

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: METX) shares gained 3.0930% to end trading Friday at $1.00 per share - a net change of $0.03. Shares traded between $1.04 and $0.97 throughout the day.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd

Meten EdtechX is a leading ELT service provider in China, delivering English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). It offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, which are underpinned by innovative technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

