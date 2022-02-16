Metaverse Companies That Are Heating Up Right Now: Jeff Kagan

Image source: Tumisu Pixabay

How can you take advantage of the Metaverse growth opportunity as an executive, worker, partner or investor? This is one of the rare opportunities to which we should all be paying attention. In recent decades, there have been several other new industries that have launched and changed the world. These include wireless, Internet, social media, IoT, AR, VR, pay TV and others. The Metaverse may be the next hot growth area.

That does not mean that knowing where to focus is easy. Like with everything else, caution is advised. No one knows for sure what the future may hold.

I think the Metaverse will continue to rapidly grow and change, but choosing the right companies is not as easy as you think.

Plus, a company that makes sense today may or may not last for the long term. This is very similar to other major growth trends we have seen unfold over the years.

Many CEOs think the Metaverse is the next big thing

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results

That being said, the senior management of many top companies seem to think the Metaverse is the next hot trend.

That has perked the ears of investors, executives and workers, nationwide and worldwide. We have seen how other rapidly growing opportunities play out. We should use this to guide us as we move into this new area.

Over time we have seen how growth trends reward different companies at different times as each new sector matures.

Expect the same with the Metaverse over the next several years.

Facebook, Qualcomm, Microsoft see gold in Metaverse opportunity

At this early stage, we are seeing senior executives of many large and important companies weigh in on the Metaverse opportunity. Some are further ahead than others, but most see a potentially huge growth opportunity or growth curve moving forward.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, changed the company name to Meta. This is the direction toward which the company is rapidly moving as a user of this new technology. It will take us far beyond what Facebook is today.

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, is expanding the focus of the company to be a leader in this new space. Qualcomm is helping companies build their own Metaverse business by providing chips, products, services, software and support.

In fact, there are many companies, large and small, well-known and not so well-known who are in this space. Companies like Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Unity, Roblox, Autodesk, Cloudflare and so many others.

Metaverse companies and sectors that demand attention

There are also several different sectors to consider like semiconductors, chips, security, 3D software, interactive hardware and software, connectivity and more.

Think of the Metaverse like the wild, wild west. Lots of potential growth. Lots of excitement with companies, products and services. And lots of confusion all mixed in, leaving investors to try to sort through what is real and what is just talk.

Think of the Metaverse like the movie, The Matrix. The movie was science fiction about the real world juxtaposed with an immersive computer driven, not-real world.

This is not unlike other industries like wireless service, autonomous driving, smartphones and the Internet. Before they became mainstream, they were all sci-fi.

Metaverse companies must punch their way onto the map to get noticed

This growing list of Metaverse related companies are all trying to get noticed. They are trying to get the attention of the media to attract investors, partners and customers. They want to earn street cred in this new space and associate their name and brand with it.

This will be easier for some companies than others. Executives must have the ability to punch their way onto the radar to get noticed by executives, partners, workers and investors.

They should use the lessons we have learned in the past as other companies in other industries started and rapidly grew.

In these early days of the Metaverse revolution, we will see the first generation of companies enter the space. Some of these will be large and well-known leaders in the space like Qualcomm, Microsoft and Facebook. Others will be smaller and lesser-known players.

How to find growth oriented Metaverse companies

If they are successful with their marketing, they will attract their share of attention.

This is a vital piece of the puzzle as this space will be very busy and very noisy.

And that’s the challenge at this early stage. At this point, some companies have earned their reputation over decades of success like Facebook and Qualcomm.

Other, lesser-known companies need to punch their way onto the radar of the marketplace in order to be noticed by executives, workers and investors.

During the next several years, leaders of this new segment will emerge. Then, as time passes, some of these winners will stay at the top, while others will fade away.

This is the way the game is played and won for those who understand the process.

Metaverse story will change over and over going forward

This is when new competitors with new thinking and new ideas emerge to expand the Metaverse to the next level.

Remember, the Metaverse will change over time. It will grow, step by step.

Some leaders will stay leaders on this growth curve, while others will lead at one point then fall away and be replaced by new companies with new ideas.

This is what we should expect going forward as the Metaverse grows and matures over time.

Industry Analyst sees mixing of wireless and Metaverse

Now is the time to dip your toes in this new Metaverse world.

Many companies are getting in contact with me to brief me on their story. I find this exciting and exhilarating. Just like when the wireless industry was in its early years.

As we move forward, I will share thoughts with you on the current state of the Metaverse, the companies and the industry and where it is heading.

I will discuss leading companies in this space, what they are doing and how they will impact this new world.

So, now is the time to start getting smart on the Metaverse. After all, Facebook, Qualcomm and countless other large and important firms say this may indeed be the next, big opportunity. This is where they are spending their time and effort. Based on that, shouldn’t we all be paying attention and learning about it?

Jeff Kagan is an Equities News columnist. Kagan is a Wireless Analyst, Technology Analyst and Commentator who follows Telecom, Pay TV, Cloud, AI, IoT, TeleHealth, Healthcare, Automotive, Self-Driving cars and more. Email him at jeff@jeffKAGAN.com. His web site is www.jeffKAGAN.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeffkagan and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/.

_____

Equities News Columnist: Jeff Kagan

Source: Equities News

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not necessarily represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer.