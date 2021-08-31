Metacrine (MTCR) falls 0.95% for August 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MTCR - Market Data & News Trade

Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ: MTCR) shares fell 0.95%, or $0.03 per share, to close Monday at $3.14. After opening the day at $3.17, shares of Metacrine fluctuated between $3.30 and $3.12. 145,077 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 128,463. Monday's activity brought Metacrine’s market cap to $83,290,469.

About Metacrine Inc

Metacrine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of differentiated therapies to treat liver and gastrointestinal diseases. Metacrine has developed a proprietary farnesoid X receptor (FXR) platform utilizing a unique chemical scaffold, which has demonstrated an improved therapeutic profile in clinical trials. The Company’s two product candidates, MET409 and MET642, are currently being investigated in clinical trials as potential new treatments for NASH. MET409 has completed a 12-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH and is being evaluated in a 12-week combination trial with empagliflozin in patients with both NASH and type 2 diabetes. MET642 has completed a 14-day Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is being evaluated in a 16-week monotherapy trial in patients with NASH.

Visit Metacrine Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Metacrine Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Metacrine Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

US Completes Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Ending Longest War Robinhood Plunges 7% as PayPal Explores Online Brokerage and SEC Examines Payment for Order Flow California Wildfire Forces Complete Evacuation of South Lake Tahoe Appeals Court Rules That Bernie Madoff Trustee Can Pursue Clawback Lawsuit vs Citigroup