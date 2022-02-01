Mesabi (MSB) gains 4.79% to Close at $29.32 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MSB - Market Data & News Trade

Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares gained 4.79%, or $1.34 per share, to close Tuesday at $29.32. After opening the day at $27.86, shares of Mesabi fluctuated between $29.75 and $27.86. 75,128 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 151,761. Tuesday's activity brought Mesabi’s market cap to $384,678,693.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust is a royalty trust organized under the laws of the State of New York in 1961 to derive income from an iron mine (the Peter Mitchell Mine) located near Babbitt, Minnesota, at the eastern end of the Mesabi Iron Range. Under various agreements the mine is operated by Northshore Mining Company (“Northshore”), a subsidiary of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (“CCI”). Northshore mines the ore, which is in the form of taconite, a hard rock containing approximately 21% recoverable iron, crushes it, separates the iron particles from the non-metallic, and forms the resulting concentrate into pellets which are shipped for use in steel-producing blast furnaces of customers of CCI, an international mining company, the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

