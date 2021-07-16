Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) gains 1.36% for July 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MESA - Market Data & News Trade

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares gained 1.36%, or $0.12 per share, to close Thursday at $8.92. After opening the day at $8.70, shares of Mesa Air fluctuated between $9.03 and $8.68. 615,237 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 767,002. Thursday's activity brought Mesa Air’s market cap to $318,445,436.

Mesa Air is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona..

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 106 cities in 38 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of February 28th, 2021, Mesa operated a fleet of 16 aircraft with approximately 393 daily departures and 3,100 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

