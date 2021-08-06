Merus N.V (MRUS) falls 1.92% to Close at $18.90 on August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRUS - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Merus N.V Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRUS) stock fell $0.37, accounting for a 1.92% decrease. Merus N.V opened at $19.24 before trading between $19.71 and $18.50 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Merus N.V’s market cap fall to $724,806,552 on 712,755 shares -above their 30-day average of 208,365.

About Merus N.V

Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

