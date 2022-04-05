Merit Medical Systems, (MMSI) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for April 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MMSI - Market Data & News Trade

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has already lost $-1.72 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $64.48, Merit Medical Systems, has moved 2.67% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 1.93% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Merit Medical Systems, investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:23:49 est.

About Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 500 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide with facilities in South Jordan, Utah; Pearland, Texas; Richmond, Virginia; Rockland, Massachusetts; Aliso Viejo, California; Maastricht and Venlo, The Netherlands; Paris, France; Galway, Ireland; Beijing, China; Tijuana, Mexico; Joinville, Brazil; Ontario, Canada; Melbourne, Australia; Tokyo, Japan; Reading, United Kingdom; Johannesburg, South Africa; and Singapore.

