Meridian (VIVO) falls 1.60% on Moderate Volume January 4

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares fell 1.60%, or $0.33 per share, to close Tuesday at $20.36. After opening the day at $20.69, shares of Meridian fluctuated between $20.86 and $20.22. 317,191 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 457,665. Tuesday's activity brought Meridian’s market cap to $882,900,161.

Meridian is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio..

About Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products.The company is dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, Meridian provides critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, Meridian provides diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. The company builds relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

