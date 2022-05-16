Meridian (MRBK) Loses in Active Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRBK - Market Data & News Trade

Meridian Corp (NASDAQ:MRBK) shares moved 3.94% today on 14,559 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 7,937 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $31.21 the company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-25.

Meridian lost 8.63% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Meridian visit the company profile.

About Meridian Corp

Meridian is an innovative and entrepreneurial community bank serving businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs in PA, NJ, DE and MD. Meridian's specialties includea robust business banking platform, commercial and consumer real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management services, retail banking, equipment financing and electronic payments processing.

To get more information on Meridian Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Meridian Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Twitter Down 13% in Premarket Trading Friday as Musk Puts Deal on Hold The Best Laid Plans of Mice and Men — Part I Bumble Beats First Quarter Estimates, Has Over 3 Million Paying Users Squarespace Beats Revenue Estimates With Record Q1