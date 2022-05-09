Mercury General (MCY) Drops 3.45% for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MCY - Market Data & News Trade

Mercury General Corp. (NYSE:MCY) shares have fallen 3.45% today on 300,059 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 218,577 shares traded.

After closing today at $49.80 the company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

Mercury General lost 1.62% so far this year.

About Mercury General Corp.

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states.

