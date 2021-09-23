Mercurity Fintech (MFH) falls 3.19% to Close at $2.43 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFH - Market Data & News Trade

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: MFH) shares fell 3.19%, or $0.08 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.43. After opening the day at $2.50, shares of Mercurity Fintech fluctuated between $2.51 and $2.25. 92,190 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 256,918. Wednesday's activity brought Mercurity Fintech’s market cap to $23,442,042.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR

Mercurity is a leading global real-time payment network. Mercurity uses blockchain technology to help individuals and businesses realize global instant cross-border remittances through banks or financial institutions. As the global value network keeps growing, joining the global instant payment network by becoming a Mercurity network node can make you participate and share the enormous value brought by the network effect.

Visit Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Freshworks Leaps 32% on First Day of Trading After Pricing Above Filing Range Twitter Settles Class Action for $809.5 Million Over Providing Misleading Information to Investors DoorDash Adds Alcohol Delivery in 20 US States, DC, Canada, Australia Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology