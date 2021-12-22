Mercurity Fintech (MFH) falls 0.32% for December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MFH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: MFH) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.32% decrease. Mercurity Fintech opened at $3.16 before trading between $3.21 and $3.04 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Mercurity Fintech’s market cap fall to $30,001,955 on 66,889 shares -below their 30-day average of 228,907.

About Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc - ADR

Mercurity is a leading global real-time payment network. Mercurity uses blockchain technology to help individuals and businesses realize global instant cross-border remittances through banks or financial institutions. As the global value network keeps growing, joining the global instant payment network by becoming a Mercurity network node can make you participate and share the enormous value brought by the network effect.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

