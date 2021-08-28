Merck & Co (MRK) falls 0.35% for August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MRK - Market Data & News Trade

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) shares fell 0.35%, or $0.27 per share, to close Friday at $76.30. After opening the day at $76.70, shares of Merck & Co fluctuated between $76.97 and $76.16. 6,010,006 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 8,667,150. Friday's activity brought Merck & Co’s market cap to $193,143,889,305.

Merck & Co is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, and employs more than 71000 people.

About Merck & Co Inc

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

