Merchants (MBIN) gains 3.20% to Close at $28.72 on March 2

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares gained 3.20%, or $0.89 per share, to close Wednesday at $28.72. After opening the day at $28.12, shares of Merchants fluctuated between $29.71 and $28.08. 46,244 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 52,018. Wednesday's activity brought Merchants’s market cap to $826,715,941.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, Small Business Administration lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, One Trust Funding, Inc. and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

