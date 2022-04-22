Merchants (MBIN) Drops 1.31% on April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MBIN - Market Data & News Trade

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: MBIN) shares are down 1.31%, or $0.34 per share, as on 11:57:27 est today. Since opening the day at $26.00, 22,889 shares of Merchants have traded hands and the stock has traded between $26.30 and $25.65.

So far this year the company is down 44.91%.

Merchants expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including multi-family housing, mortgage warehouse financing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, Small Business Administration lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.6 billion in assets and $7.4 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2020, conducts its business through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, One Trust Funding, Inc. and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana.

