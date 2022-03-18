Mercer (MERC) Rises in Active Trading for March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MERC - Market Data & News Trade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 2.50% to $14.38 on March 18.

650,388 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 310,483 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 17.01% so far in 2022.

Mercer shares have fluctuated between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Mercer International Inc.

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

