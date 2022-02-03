Mercer (MERC) falls 4.71% in Light Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MERC - Market Data & News Trade

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC), a Vancouver, British Columbia, company, fell to close at $12.13 Thursday after losing $0.6 (4.71%) on volume of 189,846 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.83 to a low of $12.09 while Mercer’s market cap now stands at $801,035,506.

About Mercer International Inc.

At Mercer International Inc., there are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. It's a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

