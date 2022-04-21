Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Drops in Active Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MBWM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) lost $1.01 to close Thursday at $34.13.

The company started at $35.15 and shares fluctuated between $35.77 and $34.08 with 49,902 shares trading hands.

Mercantile Bank is averaging 43,542 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 1.15% YTD.

Mercantile Bank expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

About Mercantile Bank Corp.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $4.4 billion and operates 44 banking offices.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

