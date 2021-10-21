Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) falls 1.63% to Close at $11.45 on October 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MLCO - Market Data & News Trade

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 1.63%, or $0.19 per share, to close Wednesday at $11.45. After opening the day at $11.69, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment fluctuated between $11.69 and $11.34. 1,829,003 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 4,190,604. Wednesday's activity brought Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s market cap to $5,488,178,368.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd - ADR

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market , is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau, an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams , an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs, which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila , an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterraneanin the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ('Cyprus Casinos'). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

