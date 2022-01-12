MeiraGTx (MGTX) falls 1.37% to Close at $20.12 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MGTX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, MeiraGTx Holdings plc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MGTX) stock fell $0.28, accounting for a 1.37% decrease. MeiraGTx opened at $20.49 before trading between $20.92 and $19.91 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw MeiraGTx’s market cap fall to $894,306,315 on 140,408 shares -below their 30-day average of 184,713.

About MeiraGTx Holdings plc

MeiraGTx is a vertically integrated, clinical stage gene therapy company with six programs in clinical development and a broad pipeline of preclinical and research programs. MeiraGTx has core capabilities in viral vector design and optimization and gene therapy manufacturing, as well as a potentially transformative gene regulation technology. Led by an experienced management team, MeiraGTx has taken a portfolio approach by licensing, acquiring and developing technologies that give depth across both product candidates and indications. MeiraGTx's initial focus is on three distinct areas of unmet medical need: ocular, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative diseases, neurodegenerative diseases and severe forms of xerostomia. Though initially focusing on the eye, central nervous system and salivary gland, MeiraGTx intends to expand its focus in the future to develop additional gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from a range of serious diseases.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

