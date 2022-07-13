MEI Pharma (MEIP) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MEIP - Market Data & News Trade

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) has already lost $-0.0312 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.61, MEI Pharma has moved 5.11% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 13.16% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for MEI Pharma investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:05 est.

About MEI Pharma Inc

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

