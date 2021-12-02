MEI Pharma (MEIP) drops 10.24% on Strong Volume December 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MEIP - Market Data & News Trade

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: MEIP) shares dropped 10.24%, or $0.345 per share, to close Wednesday at $3.02. After opening the day at $3.37, shares of MEI Pharma fluctuated between $3.53 and $3.01. 5,914,826 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,893,377. Wednesday's activity brought MEI Pharma’s market cap to $340,981,666.

MEI Pharma is headquartered in San Diego, California..

About MEI Pharma Inc

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains four clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial which may support an accelerated approval marketing application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

