Medpace (MEDP) gains 5.60% in Active Trading on February 16

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP), a Cincinnati, Ohio, company, gained to close at $146.64 Wednesday after gaining $7.77 (5.60%) on volume of 964,941 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $147.29 to a low of $138.00 while Medpace’s market cap now stands at $5,270,122,968.

About Medpace Holdings Inc

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

