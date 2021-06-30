Medley Management Inc - Class A (MDLY) gains 0.6510% for June 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MDLY - Market Data & News Trade

Medley Management Inc - Class A (NYSE: MDLY) shares gained 0.6510% to end trading Tuesday at $6.18 per share - a net change of $0.04. Shares traded between $6.22 and $5.96 throughout the day.

About Medley Management Inc - Class A

Medley is an alternative asset management firm offering yield solutions to retail and institutional investors. Medley's national direct origination franchise is a premier provider of capital to the middle market in the U.S. Medley has $3.4 billionof assets under management in two business development companies, Medley Capital Corporation and Sierra Income Corporation, and several private investment vehicles. Over the past 18 years, Medley has provided capital to over 400 companies across 35 industries in North America.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

