MediWound (MDWD) falls 5.29% in Light Trading on January 26

MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares fell 5.29%, or $0.13 per share, to close Wednesday at $2.46. After opening the day at $2.48, shares of MediWound fluctuated between $2.58 and $2.26. 102,359 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 186,541. Wednesday's activity brought MediWound’s market cap to $63,461,632.

MediWound is headquartered in 42 Hayarkon Street, Yavne..

About MediWound Ltd

MediWound is a biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes novel, cost effective, bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. Its strategy is centered around its validated enzymatic platform technology, focused on next-generation bio-active therapies for burn and wound care and biological medicinal products for tissue repair.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

