Medigus. (MDGS) falls 3.15% on Moderate Volume August 6

Medigus Ltd. - ADR (NASDAQ: MDGS) shares fell 3.15%, or $0.05 per share, to close Friday at $1.54. After opening the day at $1.59, shares of Medigus. fluctuated between $1.59 and $1.52. 493,601 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 8,172,789. Friday's activity brought Medigus.’s market cap to $30,847,481.

Medigus. is headquartered in Pob 3030, Omer..

Medigus is a medical device company specializing in developing minimally invasive endosurgical tools and highly innovative imaging solutions across medical and industrial applications.

