Medifast (MED) falls 5.55% on Strong Volume December 21

Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) shares fell 5.55%, or $12.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $205.00. After opening the day at $215.95, shares of Medifast fluctuated between $217.07 and $200.64. 176,108 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 108,385. Tuesday's activity brought Medifast’s market cap to $2,381,327,765.

Medifast is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland..

About Medifast Inc

Medifast is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

