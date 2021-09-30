Medicinova (MNOV) falls 2.81% on Moderate Volume September 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MNOV - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Medicinova Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock fell $0.11, accounting for a 2.81% decrease. Medicinova opened at $3.92 before trading between $3.92 and $3.80 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Medicinova’s market cap fall to $186,079,335 on 56,892 shares -below their 30-day average of 115,563.

About Medicinova Inc

MediciNova, Inc. is a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical company founded upon developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs with a primary commercial focus on the U.S. market. MediciNova's current strategy is to focus on MN-166 (ibudilast) for neurological disorders such as progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), degenerative cervical myelopathy (DCM), substance dependence (e.g., alcohol use disorder, methamphetamine dependence, opioid dependence) and glioblastoma (GBM), as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) caused by COVID-19, and MN-001 (tipelukast) for fibrotic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). MediciNova's pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine) and MN-029 (denibulin).

The Daily Fix

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

